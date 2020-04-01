Section
Unchecked fire in Mae Wong forest
Thailand
General

published : 1 Apr 2020 at 11:24

writer: Chalit Poomruang

The wildfire, as seen from Mae Wong district town, burning out of control in forest in Mae Wong National Park, Nakhon Sawan province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)
The wildfire, as seen from Mae Wong district town, burning out of control in forest in Mae Wong National Park, Nakhon Sawan province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: An urgent request has been made for a helicopter to help fight a forest fire burning out of control in the Khao Mai Kathu area of Mae Wong National Park, an official said.

Jakrit Singthanasan, director of the wildfire control and operations office of Zone 12 Forest Conservation Area, said the fire was started by villagers looking for wild products. 

They were caught and face legal action, but the fire continued to spread, fuelled by the summer heat, dry foliage and wind, he said. 

The fire was in a steep mountainous area, difficult to access, and firefighters were having trouble stopping  it spreading.

Mr Jakrit called a meeting on Wednesday morning, where officials drew up a plan to combat the fire.

More than 150 personnel - National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department officials and village volunteers - were being formed into a fire-fighting force.

A request had also been made for a helicopter to support the operation and prevent the fire from causing more damage to wildlife and the ecosystem.

Thick smoke from the wildfire has blanketed several areas, and is a health hazard for people living there, he said.


