Six more cases in Phuket, total 75

A barricade blocks entry to Soi Bangla in Phuket's Patong area, where all bars have been ordered closed to stem the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Six more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of local Covid-19 cases in the island province to 75.

Of the 75 patients, 60 were still under treatment, one severely ill and the rest in satisfactory condition. Fifteen had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the Phuket communicable disease committee announced on Wednesday.

The six new cases were a Russian woman, two Thai men and three Thai women.

The 70th case was a 28-year-old Russian tourist who visited entertainment venues on Soi Bangla near Patong beach. She had been in contact with foreign tourists. She felt unwell on March 25.

The 71st infection was a 54-year-old man working at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla. He had been in contact with one confirmed case of Covid-infection and with foreign customers. He became ill on March 25.

The 72nd case was a 37-year-old woman working on Patong beach. She had been in contact with foreign tourists and had visited entertainment venues on Soi Bangla. She became ill on March 22.

The 73rd infection was a 25-year-old security guard at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla. He had been in contact with 15 people found earlier to have been infected with Covid-19, and other foreign customers. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, but showed no symptoms.

The 74th case was a woman employed at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla. She had been in contact with foreign customers. She became ill on March 20.

The 75th case was also a woman employee at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla. She had been in contacted with people found earlier to have been infected with the coronavirus, and with foreign customers. She felt unwell on March 22, the provincial communicable disease panel reported.

A total of 1,092 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Of them, 985 tested negative, while 47 were awaiting test results, the committee said.



