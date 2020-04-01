British man dies in paramotor crash

The crashed paramotor in a field in Bang Saray area of Chon Buri's Sattahip district on Wednesday. The flyer, a British national, was killed. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A British man, 60, was killed when the paramotor he was flying developed engine trouble and plunged the ground in tambon Bang Saray in Sattahip district on Wednesday, police said.

The crash occured in grassy field near Moo 11 village.

Bang Saray police and rescuers from the Sawangrot Thammasathan Foundation were called to the scene.

They reported finding a seriously injured man lying on the ground near a black motorised parasail. He was wearing a green T-shirt and pair of camouflage shorts.

He was given immediate first-aid and then rushed to Wat Yanasangwararam hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police questioned his colleagues, who said the man was flying his powered motorglider over the area in a training session, when the engine broke down. He tried to make an emergency landing, but it was not successful.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.