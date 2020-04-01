All shops in Bangkok must close at midnight

All shops in Bangkok, including roadside food shops, must close from midnight to 5am. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered all shops and street venders to close for at least five hours from midnight, as it steps up restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"All shops must be closed from midnight. That includes roadside shops. They can reopen at 5am," Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday.

The restrriction is the latest move in City Hall's campaign keep people off the streets and halt the spread of Covid-19 disease.

City officials will work with the Metropolitan Police Bureau in patrolling the capital at night to ensure compliance.

City Hall spokesman Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said all public and private parks, including those at condominiums and in communities will also be closed, from Thursday to April 30, to prevent large gatherings.

The country had 1,771 confirmed case of the virus as of Wednesday, with Bangkok having the most, at 850.