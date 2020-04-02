Cops to get tough with rule breakers

The streets surrounding the famous clock tower in downtown Nonthaburi are eerily quiet Wednesday evening after the provincial authorities told residents to stay home during an 11pm to 5am curfew. The order is part of an intensifying effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The national police chief has instructed police nationwide to step up security patrols and take tough action against those defying measures intended to curb the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on public gatherings.

A number of people in recent days have flouted bans on large gatherings, by holding parties and meeting for gambling and other illegal activities, assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo said on Wednesday in his capacity as national police spokesman.

These activities were against the Communicable Disease Act and the Emergency Decree, he said.

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda ordered the police to take swift action, said Pol Lt Gen Piya.

The hoarding of face masks and other products needed to prevent Covid-19 transmission or the sale of those items at inflated prices are also likely to attract heavy penalties, he said.

Offenders will face the maximum legal punishment without the hope of a suspended sentence, said Pol Lt Gen Piya.

In March, for example, a man who intentionally laced surfaces at a Skytrain station with his saliva was sentenced to 15 days in jail, he said.

And as instructed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, police nationwide are stepping up security patrols and screenings to deter not only violations of Covid-19 containment measures but also general crimes, said Pol Lt Gen Piya.

In addition, Pol Lt Gen Piya said fast-deployment patrol units will be sent out to deal specifically with people flouting the Covid-19 containment measures.

Every police station in Bangkok now has in place a fast-deployment team that will in the beginning focus more on warning those found defying containment measures, especially at night time.

"Bangkok has yet to enforce any curfew, while the provinces have their own policy about the times that people may be prohibited from leaving their homes," said Pol Lt Gen Piya.

The police are teaming up with local administrative officials to go on patrols and are warning the public to strictly follow the virus containment measures.

In addition to Bangkok's 14 usual security checkpoints, security was also being beefed up at the three bus terminals and train stations.

At these spots, police are working together with City Hall and health officials in screening passengers for signs of possible Covid-19 infection as well, said Pol Lt Gen Piya.