CSD vows crackdown on spreaders

A "lying" taxi driver who forced a dentist into a self-quarantine is among people being targeted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) which is getting tough on those who deliberately conceal they are Covid-19 risks.

A hospital dentist earlier wrote on her Facebook that she was deceived into pulling a tooth from the driver after he insisted he was not a virus risk. However, it turned out he had caught the virus at a boxing tournament at Lumpinee stadium on March 6.

"We're studying what laws and regulations can be enforced on these people," CSD commander Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Wednesday.

Police can immediately act against people who violate orders issued under the emergency decree, but in other cases, officers must check whether they are a risk and should be under 14-day isolation before taking legal action, he said.

According to the dentist, the taxi driver only told her he had been at the event, which has been blamed for being the source of many Covid-19 cases, after his tooth was extracted.

During the process to identify people at the stadium, he and two friends who went with him were found by police. His friends were quarantined, but he wasn't.

According to the dentist, the man continued to drive his taxi and pick up passengers for several days before coming to see her. After he told the dentist the truth she had hospital staff take him for a test which turned out positive.

As a result, the dentist became a patient under investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop warned that anyone violating orders and forcing other people into quarantine without a "sound excuse," will face charges.

Full protective gear against the virus, including personal protective equipment (PPE) has been distributed to officers at all seven CSD subdivisions as part of its new mission to arrest violators, he said.