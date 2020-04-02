Hailstorm warning

The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast scattered summer storms and hailstorms in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains from Thursday to Sunday.

Somsak Khaosuwan, director-general of the department, said the storms resulted from a high-pressure system that expanded from China to Laos and the South China Sea.

It caused winds that brought humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central Plains and the lower North while the upper part of the country was extremely hot, he said.

The early warning was for the northern provinces of Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit.

In the Northeast - Amnat Charoen, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Mahasarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Yasothon provinces.

In the Central Plains - Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan and Saraburi provinces.

In the East - Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat provinces.

On the weekend, summer storms and hailstorms were forecast for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak and Uttaradit.

In the Central Plains - Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Uthai Thani.

