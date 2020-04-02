Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hailstorm warning
Thailand
General

Hailstorm warning

published : 2 Apr 2020 at 10:00

writer: Online Reporters

The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast scattered summer storms and hailstorms in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains from Thursday to Sunday.

Somsak Khaosuwan, director-general of the department, said the storms resulted from a high-pressure system that expanded from China to Laos and the South China Sea.

It caused winds that brought humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central Plains and the lower North while the upper part of the country was extremely hot, he said.

The early warning was for the northern provinces of Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit.

In the Northeast - Amnat Charoen, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Mahasarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Yasothon provinces.

In the Central Plains - Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan and Saraburi provinces.

In the East - Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat provinces.

On the weekend, summer storms and hailstorms were forecast for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak and Uttaradit.

In the Northeast - Amnat Charoen, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Mahasarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Yasothon provinces.

In the Central Plains - Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Uthai Thani.

In the East - Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hailstorm warning

The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast scattered summer storms and hailstorms in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains from Thursday to Sunday.

10:00
Thailand

Land grab 'factor' in forest reserve blaze

MAE HONG SON: A forest reserve in the northern province of Mae Hong Son was destroyed in a bushfire believed to have been started as part of a land encroachment ploy, the local forest protection authorities said on Wednesday.

09:39
Thailand

Tycoon gets appeal in panther case

Judges with dissenting opinions in a high-profile poaching case have approved requests by key accused, construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta and two others to lodge an appeal on factual issues in the case with the Supreme Court, a source in the Courts of Justice said.

08:26