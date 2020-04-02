Section
Rooftop party busted in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 2 Apr 2020 at 11:36

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Police arrest partying foreigners and Thais on a rooftop top in Kathu district of Phuket late on Wednesday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Police arrested nine foreigners and five Thai women for partying in violation of the order against gathering in crowds, to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

They were arrested on the rooftop of a rented house on Sirirat Road in tambon Patong of Kathu district late on Wednesday night, after police received a complaint about a loud party.

The arrested foreigners comprised six men and three women: Australian national Al-Mouzafar Mohamad, 22; Britons Oliver Hoskins, 23, Alan Jones, 22, and Stuart McDonough, 29; Ukranians Zakharov Andrii, 27, Petriv Tetiana, 22, Chala Anasiia, 22, and Semko Iana, 31; and American Russell Robertson, 32.

The five Thai women were Nida Usen, 31 from Satun province, Boonchanok Roongruang, 36 from Trang, Supika Kitdee, 28 from Chon Buri, Narumon Thuadao, 23 from Nakhon Si Thammarat; and Wararin Jaidee, 33 also from Satun.

Police found 4 grammes of cannabis and 0.94gm of cocaine in their possession, and also seized several bottles of liquor and loudspeakers.

They were initially charged with violating both the emergency decree and the Phuket governor's order banning crowd gatherings.

