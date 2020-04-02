Phuket has 12 more Covid infections

A barrier blocks access to Patong beach, in Phuket, on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Twelve more coronavirus infections have been confirmed in this island resort province, nine Thais and three foreigners, raising the total to 87.

Of the total infected cases, 15 had fully recovered and been discharged. The 72 others were under treatment, all except one were in a satisfactory condition, the provincial emergency response panel reported.

The 12 new cases –the 76th to 87th are:

- A Thai woman, 28, who has restaurant on Patong beach. She had contact with foreign customers and visited the entertainment zone in Soi Bangla, Patong area. She became ill on March 20;

- A Swedish woman, 52, who arrived in Thailand with her husband on March 13. She went to entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on March 21;

- A Thai woman, 26, who worked in the service sector. She had contact with foreign tourists and visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She became sick on March 21;

- A Russian woman, 37, who had been in Patong area for more than one month. She frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in contact with foreign tourists and a Covid-infected Ukrainian who was patient No 49. She became ill on March 20;

- A Kazakhstan woman, 34, who had stayed in Patong area for more than one month. During her stay, she frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in contact with foreign tourists and also patient No 49;

- A Thai masseuse, 48, who worked at a massage shop in Patong, where two confirmed Covid-cases, patients No 32 and No 62, worked.

She fell ill on March 22;

- A Thai man, 39, who worked at a mobile phone shop inside a shopping mall in Patong. He had been in contact with foreign tourists and visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. He became ill on March 22;

- A Thai woman, 37, the 83rd case, who worked in the kitchen at an Italian restaurant in Patong. She had worked with two confirmed Covid-cases, No 59 and No 60;

- A Thai man, 36, who worked in the same restaurant with the 83rd case. He became ill on March 30;

- A Thai woman, 51, who worked as a waitress at the Italian restaurant with the 83rd patient. She became ill on March 25;

- A Thai woman, 30, who worked at the Italian restaurant with the 83rd patient. She fell sick on March 31;

- A Thai woman, 32, who worked as a tour guide. She had been in contact with people working at entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She became ill on March 24.

The provincial panel said a total of 1,230 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and 1,039 tested negative while 119 were awaiting test results.

Health workers disinfect a soi in Bangla area, Phuket. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Soi Bangla, Phuket, on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)