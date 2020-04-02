DSI orders 100 staff to self-isolate

Officials spray disinfectant in the press room at Parliament, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has ordered more than 100 officials to self-quarantine and work from home as they are at risk of having caught Covid-19.

Traiyarit Temahiwong, the DSI acting director-general, said he signed the order after learning that an official at the DSI secretariat office had tested positive for the virus.

The infected official was thought to have come into contact with 100 other officials who must now be quarantined and work from home for 14 days until April 14.

"They must be responsible for themselves, those around them and society," said Dr Traiyarit.

The DSI was moving toward having more staff work from home. In fact, it had a goal of keeping only 20% of officials in offices.

Also, the department had sprayed disinfectant in office buildings and the areas around them, he said.

These measures were in addition to the thermal scanning of everyone entering DSI buildings and the requirement to wear face masks at all times on department premises.

Meanwhile, National Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered at least 17 of its officials, who reportedly live in the same apartment as a Covid-19 infected person, to enter self-isolation.

A source on the NACC said secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon had urgently informed the NACC's senior officials of the self-isolation requirement.

The 17 officials will spend 14 days in isolation. Colleagues who came into contact with them would need to self-isolate for five days. The exact number was not clear yet, but could be as many as 200-300 people.

The source said the office was conducting checks on the 17 officials. IT was possible they had face-to-face contact with high-level officials at the commission.

The NACC has stepped up its anti-Covid-19 measures, which now include organising teleconferences between the commissioners and other officials. Although they work in the same building, the commissioners and staff would meet via teleconferences from their offices on different floors, the source said.