Govt seeks Myanmar, Laos talks to deal with haze

Thailand will seek talks with Myanmar and Laos to lend strength to the fight against haze and smog pollution, according to Jatuporn Buruspat, the natural resources and environment permanent secretary.

The government will seek cooperation from Myanmar and Laos authorities to jointly deal with the seasonal smog which has been blown across borders into the North of Thailand, Mr Jatuporn said on Thursday.

He said the number of hotspots in Myanmar continues to rise while there have been fewer in Laos and Cambodia.

The Environment Ministry is being urged to talk with the neighbouring countries, although it has also acknowledged that part of the problem has originated from bushfires within this country.

The haze and dust pollution has long affected residents' health.

He said the ministry has made relentless efforts to fight bushfires in forest reserves in tambon Cho Hae of Muang district in Phrae province, Mae Wong National Park in Nakhon Sawan and Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuary in Uthai Thani.

Around 300 firefighter and 100 volunteers have been drafted in to control fires in these areas and water has been dropped by helicopters to help douse the blaze in Mae Wong National Park, he added.

Meanwhile, soldiers and helicopters are on standby in the event of bushfires in high-risk areas in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Phayao, as well as mountainous locations.

Chongklai Voraphongston, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said 210 soldiers from the South and Northeast have joined firefighters and volunteers to be deployed in case of more bushfires.