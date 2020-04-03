Hospital probed for 'vendetta'

A probe has been launched following a complaint by a medical laboratory scientist who claims he is being victimised by a Trat hospital after going public on medical supply and personnel shortages there, deputy public health permanent secretary, Narong Saiwong said.

The hospital has been told to explain the matter as soon as possible, Mr Narong said on Thursday.

The probe comes after Somporn Charuekklang, the hospital's head medical laboratory scientist, took to social media recently alleging he was subjected to a disciplinary investigation for complaining about a shortage of medical supplies at the hospital.

A team was appointed by management to probe him after he wrote to the Trat provincial governor seeking his help to secure more medical supplies in light of the Covid-19 virus overstretching resources.

The scientist also allegedly wrote in the chatroom 'Wipak Muang Trat" (Trat Critique) that members of the team probing him lack the experience to conduct the inquiry.

Mr Somporn said he was being punished for writing to the governor for help.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday accepted donations from Unilever Thailand which included 100,000 bottles of hand sanitiser gel and large quantities of toilet cleaning solution worth more than 40 million baht.

The ministry also received 20,000 surgical masks, 20 digital thermometers and 30,000 pairs of medical gloves donated by the China Thai Tour company.

Mr Anutin said on Thursday's donations would not be combined with the central stockpile of similar items donated earlier by other sources.

The latest donations will be managed by a special committee and the items will be urgently distributed to hospitals and medical facilities which are desperately short of supplies, including those in the South, as increasing numbers of patients seek treatment.