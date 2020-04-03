Pattaya considers lockdown as infections rise

All roads leading into Pattaya could be closed to outsiders within a few days, the city's mayor says. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: The resort city is considering a full lockdown to outsiders after the rise of new coronavirus infections in Chon Buri province, almost half of them in Pattaya or nearby areas.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunluem said on Friday that a ban on arrivals and departures from the city is on the cards as it could be an effective measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

The city has ordered all hotels to alert their guests about the plan and check their numbers in the next three days before the lockdown is announced, he added.

Chon Buri, including Pattaya, ranked fifth in the number of confirmed cases at 54 in the latest report from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday, a rise from 47 cases on Tuesday. The province had five new infections, the centre said on Friday.

Bang Lamung district, which includes four tambons that are within the municipal boundaries of Pattaya, has 25 new infections, 14 of them foreigners. Many expats and tourists stay in Pattaya or Bang Lamung.

The mayor said checkpoints would be set up on all roads leading to the city to strictly screen people. Those who are not residents of Pattaya would not be allowed to enter, he added.