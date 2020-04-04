Section
Eight caught in Phuket for violating curfew
Thailand
General

published : 4 Apr 2020 at 12:17

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Phuket police stand at attention during a briefing on the enforcement of the curfew at 9pm ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew which began on Friday. (Photo supplied by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Eight people — five Thais, two Myanmar men and one Chinese — have been arrested in Patong area of Phuket for breaching the curfew, which began on Friday night to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Police, led by Patong police chief Pol Col Akanit Danpitaksart, apprehended the eight offenders in tambon Patong of Kathu district on charges of failing to stay at home during the curfew  — from 10pm to 4am.

The five Thais were Pariwat Nuankaew, 35, Ms Saranporn Chaicharung, 24, Ms Somkid Khwanngern, 36, Venus Phudphong, 36, and Wassana Sripadung, 39. The foreigners were Kyau Oo, 35, and Jaja, 21, from Myanmar, and Li Jiajun 24, from China. 

All were taken to Patong police station for legal action.

