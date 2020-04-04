Woman who spat on others tests negative

A feverish woman is taken from a local train in Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima, after she spat on rescue workers called to check her temperature on Friday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A feverish passenger who spat on rescue workers trying to offer her a face mask on a local train has tested negative for the coronavirus, to the relief of the staff on duty and passengers in the same carriage.

The 53-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, was taken back to her home in Khon Kaen by relatives on Saturday after lab tests found she was not infected with Covid-19 as feared, said a source.

On Friday, the woman got on the No.431 train on the Kaeng Khoi-Khon Kaen route without a ticket. She appeared sick and was not wearing a face mask, prompting other passengers to alert train staff.

Three rescue workers from Non Sung Hospital, in full protective suits, later arrived and handed her a face mask. They also told her to go to a Covid-screening checkpoint at the railway station. She refused, shouted at them and then spat on the staff and in the carriage four times.

She also tore the clothing of one staffer. This prompted the rescue workers to handcuff her and carry her out for a fever check. Her temperature was 37.9C and she was taken to Non Sung Hospital for further checkups.