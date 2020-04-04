Section
One death, total hits 2,000
Thailand
General

One death, total hits 2,000

published : 4 Apr 2020 at 13:36

writer: Online Reporters

Food delivery riders are on their way to deliver food to customers ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew that began on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Food delivery riders are on their way to deliver food to customers ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew that began on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

One man died and 89 more caught the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,067 cases and 20 fatalities, according to authorities.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new death was a Thai man, 72, with chronic diseases.

Of the total cases, 612 recovered, said Dr Taweesin. 

Of the new 89 coronavirus infections, 31 were in Bangkok, 13 in Nonthaburi, eight in Phuket, five each in Chon Buri and Pathum Thani, four each in Samut Prakan and Narathiwat, three in Songkhla, two each in Yala and Suphan Buri and one each in Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Trang, Tak, Ayutthaya and Lampang.

Bangkok had the highest number of cases of 980, followed by Nonthaburi (128), Phuket (107), Samut Prakan (93), Chon Buri (59), Yala (52), Pattani (44), Songkhla (37), Chiang Mai (33), and Pathum Thani (28).

