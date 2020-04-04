Phuket infections rise by 9 to 109

Most cases reported in Patong, many exposed to other patients

The busy Patong area in Phuket has been closed to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Nine more people — six Thais and three foreign nationals in the Patong area — have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising the provincial total to 109 on Saturday.

Of the total infected cases, 17 have fully recovered and been discharged. The other 92 continue to receive medical treatment, the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee reported.

Phuket has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases among the 2,067 reported nationwide as of Saturday, behind Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The nine new cases, officially numbered 101 to 109, are:

An Estonian tourist, 57, patient No 101, who had visited several countries. He visited entertainment venues on Soi Bangla in the Patong area;

A French tourist, 24 who had travelled to several countries. He visited the entertainment zone on Soi Bangla and had been in contact with patient 101;

A Thai woman, 39, who worked as a receptionist at a hotel in the Patong area and was in contact with foreign guests. She became sick on March 26;

A 23-year-old university student with no record of travelling abroad. He became sick on March 25;

A Thai woman, 39, who worked at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla and had been in contact with foreign customers. She became ill on March 26;

A Thai man, 38, who worked as a hotel receptionist in Patong. He had been in contact with two confirmed Covid-19 cases: patients 69 and 90;

A Thai woman, 27, patient No 107, who worked as a Chinese language tutor. She was a daughter of patient 91;

A Thai student, 19, who was a son of patient 91. He had been in contact with both patients 91 and 107;

A Philippine man, 27, who worked as a receptionist at the same hotel in Patong with patient 106. He had been in contact with two confirmed Covid-19 cases: patients 69 and 90.

The provincial panel said a total of 1,423 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 1,202 testing negative and 129 awaiting lab results.