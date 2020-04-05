Academic hails health charter as key to stemming virus outbreak

Systematic cooperation is needed to underpin the "public health charter" which spells out the bottom-up community efforts necessary for stemming the spread of Covid-19, according to a health expert.

Niran Pitakwatchara, head of the College of Medicine and Public Health, Ubon Ratchathani University, said the pandemic cannot be contained by applying laws alone. Social measures involving the cooperation of all stakeholders are crucial in battling the disease.

Instrumental will be the public health charter adopted in tandem with the 2007 National Health Act that dictates decision-making strategies to promote public health, he said.

The charter is a binding agreement which sets out inter-connected action plans for promoting health and eradicating of serious diseases at the provincial and local levels.

The agreement includes action plans to mitigate the outbreak of infectious diseases such as mandatory medical screening of those entering communities from other provinces.

Local residents also are bound by the charter to practise basic sanitation and hygiene, such as frequent hand washing and cancelling festivities which draw large crowds, according to Mr Niran.

Samrerng Yangkrathok, the public health assistant minister, said his ministry was ready to provide financial aid to local efforts and campaigns to contain transmission of the virus.

The steps for implementing aid are being written into a new revision of the tambon-level public health charter, he said.

Thawee Sermpakdikul, deputy director-general of the Department of Local Administration, said the agency will buy medical equipment and disinfect locations where people have self-quarantined to help along the Covid-19 response effort.