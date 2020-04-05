152 quarantine dodgers report to authorities: Police

All of the 152 Thai people who returned to Thailand on Friday, refused to go into state quarantine and were allowed to go home have reported to the authorities after being ordered to do so by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, assistant police chief Piya Uthayo said on Saturday.

Of the 152, 104 reported to the EOC at Suvarnabhumi airport and 48 others at the Damrongtham Centre in their home provinces, said Pol Lt Gen Piya, who is also the police spokesman.

On April 3, a total of 158 Thais arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on five flights - three from Japan and one each from Singapore and Qatar.

Health officials explained to them that they were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at facilities arranged for them by the state under the emergency decree.

But only six of them agreed to be sent to a hotel in Bangkok, a place prepared by authorities. The 152 others refused to cooperate, saying they had not been informed about it in advance.

A commotion erupted.

Maj Gen Kosol Choojai, who was in charge of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at Suvarnabhumi, met them for talks. The general, however, allowed them to go home.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

It was decided at the meeting that the 152 Thais who refused to enter state quarantine must report themselves to the EOC at Suvarnabhumi or the Damrongtham Centre in their provinces by 6pm on Saturday for state quarantine.

A military source said Maj Gen Kosol, who allowed the 152 passengers to go home, was replaced by another officer, Gen Paripat Palasin. He would face an investigation for his handling of the situation, the source said.