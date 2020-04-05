10 more confirmed Covid-19 cases for Phuket

PHUKET: Ten new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in this southern island province, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Sunday.

The new cases raised the total infections on the island to 119.

The 10 new cases are:

- A 40-year-old Swedish male tourist who arrived in Thailand with his wife on March 13. He was confirmed infected with Covid-19 on April 1. He had visited entertainment places in Soi Bangla in Patong area, Kathu district.

- A Thai woman, 29, a housekeeper. She is the wife of an Italian, the 41st Covid-19 infection, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla in Patong. She fell sick on April 2.

- A Thai woman, 55, a housekeeper, wife of the 94th confirmed Covid-19 case. She had not developed any symptoms.

- A Thai man, 29, a receptionist at a hotel in the Patong area. He fell sick on March 22.

- A 23-year-old female restaurant worker. She was close to the 92nd case. She became sick on March 29.

- A Thai man, 38, an employee of a department store in the Patong area. He was close to the 48th case. He fell sick on March 25.

- A Thai man, 27, a welder in Bang Thao area in Thalang district. He is a son of the 94th confirmed Covid-19 case. He had not developed any symptoms.

- A Thai woman, 32, who runs a grocery store in Bang Thao area in Thalang district. She is a daughter of the 94th case. She fell sick on March 30.

- A Thai woman, 28, a housekeeper and daughter-in-law of the 94th case. She had not developed any symptoms.

- A Thai woman, 74, a grocer in the Bang Thao area of Thalang district. She is the mother-in-law of the 94th case. She fell sick on April 3.

Five of the 10 new cases are related to the 94th case. They all lived together in the same house as a family.

All 10 of them had been quarantined before being confirmed infected with the virus.