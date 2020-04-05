Section
Villages hit by storm, 70 houses damaged
Thailand
General

published : 5 Apr 2020 at 13:50

writer: Chalit Poomruang

NAKHON SAWAN: A strong thunderstorm lashed two villages in Tha Tako district of this upper Central province on Saturday night, damaging about 70 houses. Nobody was reported hurt.

The kamnan of tambon Tha Tako and headmen of Moo 2 and Moo 5 villages examined the damage on Sunday morning. 

Some of the houses were heavily damaged, with metal roofing sheets blown away by the storm.

The storm also struck two rice mills, destroying their barns.

A school building of Ban Khao Noi School was heavily damaged, as were the teaching aids, documents and electrical appliances inside.

Governor Atthaporn Singhawichai instructed local leaders and disaster prevention and mitigation officials to immediately provide assistance to those affected.

