Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Songkhla closes provincial borders
Thailand
General

Songkhla closes provincial borders

published : 5 Apr 2020 at 16:20

writer: Post Reporters

Train passengers arrive at Hat Yai station in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Thursday. People will be banned from entering or leaving the province from midnight on Sunday night until April 30. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)
Train passengers arrive at Hat Yai station in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Thursday. People will be banned from entering or leaving the province from midnight on Sunday night until April 30. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)

Songkhla will impose a ban on people entering and leaving the province after midnight on Sunday until the end of the month after becoming one of the provinces hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Charuwat Kliangklao used his authority as chairman of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee to declare the lockdown of the province from Monday to April 30.

People will not be allowed to visit or leave the province, except for those working in transport in essential sectors such as energy, finance, consumer products and public health, the announcement said.

Songkhla has 37 confirmed cases and is among the top 10 provinces with the most cases in the country. It has recorded no deaths.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 thought to be Rohingya

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Sunday said they had intercepted a boat ferrying a group of 202 people believed to be ethnic Rohingya.

17:30
Thailand

Four jailed for violating night curfew

CHAI NAT: The provincial court on Sunday sentenced four people to 15 days in jail and a fine of 15,000 baht each for violating the 10pm-4am curfew imposed nationwide by the government to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

16:59
World

Indonesia mandates mask use as SE Asia virus cases climb

Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

16:53