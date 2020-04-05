Songkhla closes provincial borders
published : 5 Apr 2020 at 16:20
writer: Post Reporters
Songkhla will impose a ban on people entering and leaving the province after midnight on Sunday until the end of the month after becoming one of the provinces hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Charuwat Kliangklao used his authority as chairman of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee to declare the lockdown of the province from Monday to April 30.
People will not be allowed to visit or leave the province, except for those working in transport in essential sectors such as energy, finance, consumer products and public health, the announcement said.
Songkhla has 37 confirmed cases and is among the top 10 provinces with the most cases in the country. It has recorded no deaths.
