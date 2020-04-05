Songkhla closes provincial borders

Train passengers arrive at Hat Yai station in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Thursday. People will be banned from entering or leaving the province from midnight on Sunday night until April 30. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)

Songkhla will impose a ban on people entering and leaving the province after midnight on Sunday until the end of the month after becoming one of the provinces hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Charuwat Kliangklao used his authority as chairman of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee to declare the lockdown of the province from Monday to April 30.

People will not be allowed to visit or leave the province, except for those working in transport in essential sectors such as energy, finance, consumer products and public health, the announcement said.

Songkhla has 37 confirmed cases and is among the top 10 provinces with the most cases in the country. It has recorded no deaths.