Four jailed for violating night curfew

CHAI NAT: The provincial court on Sunday sentenced four people to 15 days in jail and a fine of 15,000 baht each for violating the 10pm-4am curfew imposed nationwide by the government to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Yuthaporn Pirunsarn, the Muang district chief, said the four were arrested by officials manning the checkpoint in front of the Chai Nat Bird Park on Phahon Yothin road in tambon Khao Tha Phra in Muang district on Saturday night.

He did not reveal the identities of those arrested. He said the authorities must strictly enforce the curfew, or otherwise they could be charged with neglect of duty in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The four were indicted in the provincial court.

The court on Sunday found them guilty and sentenced them to one month in jail and a fine of 30,000 baht each.

Since the four confessed, the jail sentence was reduced to 15 days and the fine to 15,000 baht each.