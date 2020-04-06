Death note slams 'cronyism'

A firefighting official committed suicide at his home in Chiang Mai after leaving a note blaming government red tape for the country's failure to resolve the wildfires in the North, which have claimed the lives of four people, police said on Sunday.

Investigators said the official, who was not identified, had attempted to take his own life once before.

In a note found at the scene, the victim complained about cronyism within the bureaucracy, which rendered it unable to solve problems effectively.

Towards the end, he couldn't eat because of stress, the note said.

To date, four people have died on firefighting duty, namely Niphon Jaratham, village head in San Sai district; Piyaphan Saensuk, an army private based in Mae Hong Son; Ngern Nayi, a resident of Mae Fa Luang district in Chiang Rai; and Tanee Kitcharoenpat, a resident of Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said their families will be compensated, and a member of each family will be entitled to recruitment as a ministry official.