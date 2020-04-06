Dluxx standing on coronavirus frontline

The control room at Thammasat Field Hospital is connected to every room via closed circuit cameras. Patients can temporarily block visual access to their rooms for privacy, but they must become accessible again upon request. Nutthawat Wicheanbut

In normal times, the 14-floor Dluxx dormitory was used to provide accommodation at the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University in northern Bangkok. Placed in the Asean Games zone, the building was also opened to the public and athletes pouring onto the campus for the sporting event. But times have changed with the Covid-19 crisis. Now, a facility once known for its creature comforts has been converted into the country's first coronavirus field hospital.

The building is not just a space to park beds and medical equipment.

The first floor of the facility has been appropriated by technical staff to operate tele-medicine and remote medical examinations.

The tele-medicine system was developed by Thammasat University's Faculty of Engineering and is operated by the medical team for Thammasast University Hospital.

One floor alone is provided for seven Covid-19 patients from Ramathibodi Hospital and another hospital in Pathum Thani.

The patients have gradually been transferred from hospitals to Dluxx since the middle of last month -- over a week before the country's first field hospital was opened on March 26, said Pharuhat Tor-Udom, director of Thammasat University Hospital.

For now, there are 308 rooms for Covid-19 patients suffering from mild cases.

Thammasat University is prepared to expand capacity if needed.

These patients will be referred from alliance hospitals, including Chulalongkorn Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Vajira Hospital and Thammasat University Hospital.

"We can extend capacity up to 600 rooms in the event that the number of infections exceeds 10,000. Patients are now staying [in isolation] and are being closely monitored by the medical team. Daily medical checks are made via VDO talk," Dr Pharuhat told the Bangkok Post.

"Covid-19 patients with mild cases who were treated at main hospitals for at least three to seven days, are required to stay in the field hospital for at least seven days until no virus is detected in the body," he said.

In addition to serving hospitals in the same alliance, Dluxx will also take in patients from hospitals in nearby provinces, including Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Lop Buri and Sing Buri province.

MENTAL HEALTH AND ROBOTIC HELP

Patients will be assigned to individual rooms, where medical staff will deliver their medicine and meals. While physical contact is prohibited, the medical team from Thammasat University Hospital conducts daily medical checks via the VDO call system.

"Around 1% of mild cases see the [patient's] condition worsen. That is the reason why we need to have daily medical check-ups, to make sure that they are safe," he said.

One member of the medical team is actually a robot that is responsible for delivering food to each room, which Dr Pharuhat said is the best way to "prevent transmission".

But Covid-19 treatment is not merely physical.

Patients are often mentally taxed. So psychiatrists will talk to them, albeit via VDO. The university will also prepare strong free WiFi signals to keep patients entertained and help them easily interact with the outside world, which is intended to help them relieve stress.

Dr Pharuhat said the medical team will keep contact with patients after they are discharged, adding that creating understanding within the community in regard to their ordeal is key so that they can happily rejoin society.

NOT JUST EXTRA BEDS

Field hospitals like Dluxx are set to mushroom across the country. They are crucial mechanisms for the Ministry of Public health to deal with the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

These hospitals are expected to take in patients with mild symptoms, who account for 80% of the Covid-19 total. Above all, recovered patients will be sent to stay at these field hospitals for post-monitoring to make sure they are completely coronavirus free, said Dr Pharuhat.

Without field hospitals or small medical facilities, main hospitals -- which form the bulwark in the Covid-19 fight -- would be overwhelmed and collapse. These makeshift-medical facilities help relieve that pressure, and can keep patients on until they are fully recovered.

In fact, there has been a case in which a patient -- thought to have recovered --returned home, only to infect others.

The instance involved a woman who worked at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 6 -- the centre of the single largest coronavirus cluster in the country.

After she was treated at hospital following her Covid-19 diagnosis, she returned to her small home, where she unwittingly infected other members of her family.

Bancha Khakhong, deputy chief of the Department of Health, said the government has already provided field hospitals to prevent such instances for reoccurring, but conceded some errors may have been made.

"There may have been some mistakes in that case. The Ministry of Public Health has reaffirmed that people who still have virus [present] in their body must stay at the field hospital, not his or her own house. The field hospitals have already been set up to make sure that patients are free of the virus before going home," he said.

NETWORK OF FIELD HOSPITALS

The field hospitals are not limited to state buildings or university buildings. In Bangkok, the private sector has also jumped in by offering commercial hotels to serve as field hospitals -- providing around 400 additional beds at several locations in central Bangkok.

Among them is The Bangkok Palace Hotel, which allowed the Ministry of Public Health use 350 rooms as a field hospital.

Recently, Ozone Hotel offered its building to Chulalongkorn University to be used as a field hospital to receive recovered patients, who will then stay there until they are proven to be 100% Covid-19 free.

In the provinces, governors are rushing to find available and conducive spaces for field hospitals.

For instance, Phuket, one of the province with the highest per capita Covid-19 rates, converted its new, yet-to open city hall into a field hospital. The building is prepared to take in up to 6,000 Covid-19 patients.