Phuket's Rawai, Karon under lockdown

PHUKET: Tambons Rawai and Karon in Muang district, considered at-risk areas for the spread of Covid-19, have been ordered to lock down as the number of confirmed infections in this southern island province continued to rise.

The lockdown order, signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, as head of the provincial emergency centre, took effect from Monday and is in effect until further notice.

Neither people nor vehicles are allowed to enter or leave tambons Karon and Rawai.

In Karon, checkpoints to screen people for coronavirus were being set up at a sightseeing spot overlooking three bays, the entrance to Freedom beach and Kata hill near Khok Tanot intersection.

The provincial public health office, with support from Muang and Karon Municipality officials, has been ordered to take the temperatures of all people in the area. Those suspected of Covid-19 infection are to be isolated or quarantined at venues prepared by the province.

In Rawai area, checkpoints were being set up to screen people for the virus in the area where tambons Karon and Rawai adjoin and in front of the Tesco Lotus department store, Rawai branch. All people were to be subject to temperature checks. Those suspected of infection with the virus will be isolated or quarantined.

Both the Karon and Rawai municipalities are ordered to clean up public places, roads, houses and shops by spraying disinfectant. People are advised to stay in their residences to prevent being infected or possibly spreading the virus to others.

Violators of the orders are liable to be charged under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act of 2015 which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of not exceeding 100,000 baht or both. They may also be punishable under Section 18 of the executive decree for administration in emergency situations.



