Thailand
General

published : 6 Apr 2020 at 11:31

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The cremation of the body of the third Covid-19 death in Samut Prakan at Wat Chomnimit temple in Phra Pradaeng district on Monday morning. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
SAMUT PRAKAN: A man infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday night at Paolo Phra Pradaeng Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district, the third fatality from coronavirus in this province adjoining Bangkok.

He was a craftsman at a jewellery company.

Investigators said the man caught the virus from his wife, who works at a private company. She was first diagnosed with influenza and told to stay home. She later went to a hospital and was confirmed infected with Covid-19. She was put in an isolation ward at the hospital.

The dead man was cremated at Wat Chomnimit in tambon Bang Chak, Phra Pradaeng district, on Monday morning. All people who attended the ceremony were misted with disinfectant.


