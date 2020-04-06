Four new infections in Phuket

A normally busy tourist road in Phuket, closed to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Four more people, all of them Thai nationals, were confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19, bringing the total of infections in this province to 123, the provincial communicable diseases committee announced on Monday.

The new cases - the 120th to 123rd - are:

- A Thai woman, age not reported, who was a regular customer of entertainment venues in Soi Bangla in tambon Patong of Kathu district. She lived in a mansion in Patong. The woman became sick on March 28;

- A Thai man, 28, an employee at Phuket international airport. He was in close contact with the province's 90th Covid-19 patient. They shared the same house in tambon Choeng Thale, Kathu district. He became sick on April 2;

- A Thai man, 57, who ran a food shop at Patong beach. He is the husband of the 92nd patient. They lived in a house in tambon Kathu. He fell sick on April 2; and

- A 17-year-old girl student. She had been in close contact with her aunt, who is the 103th patient. They lived in the same house in tambon Wichit, Muang district. She fell sick on April 3.

The first of the new cases had frequently visited entertainment places in Soi Bangla, Patong.

The three others had been in close contact with previously-confirmed cases. They had been quarantined before being confirmed infected with the virus, the panel reported.