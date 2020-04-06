Gamblers rounded up in Lampang

Police and administrative officials during the raid on a coffee shop where gamblers were betting on high-low, in Lampang's Muang district, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

LAMPANG: Twenty-three people were caught for gambling at a coffee shop in Muang district on Saturday evening.

Police and administrative officials led by governor Narongsak Osottanakorn raided the premises following a complaint that a coffee shop beside a rice field near Thok Huachang Pattana village in tambon Phra Bat was being used as a casino.

When they arrived shortly after 6.30pm, a game of high-low was in progress. Gamblers fled from the shop into the bushes and rice field nearby, but 23 of them were caught - 18 women and five men aged from 30-60 years. Some gambling equipment and betting stakes were seized as evidence.

All those arrested underwent a temperature check and a urine test. None were found to be feverish. Only one tested positive for drugs.

Mr Narongsak said the raid was a response to the government's executive decree against crowds gathering, and imposition of a night curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus disease.



