Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gamblers rounded up in Lampang
Thailand
General

Gamblers rounded up in Lampang

published : 6 Apr 2020 at 13:17

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

Police and administrative officials during the raid on a coffee shop where gamblers were betting on high-low, in Lampang's Muang district, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
Police and administrative officials during the raid on a coffee shop where gamblers were betting on high-low, in Lampang's Muang district, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

LAMPANG: Twenty-three people were caught for gambling at a coffee shop in Muang district on Saturday evening.

Police and administrative officials led by governor Narongsak Osottanakorn raided the premises following a complaint that a coffee shop beside a rice field near Thok Huachang Pattana village in tambon Phra Bat was being used as a casino.

When they arrived shortly after 6.30pm, a game of high-low was in progress.  Gamblers fled from the shop  into the bushes and rice field nearby, but 23 of them were caught - 18 women and five men aged from 30-60 years. Some gambling equipment and betting stakes were seized as evidence.

All those arrested underwent a temperature check and a urine test. None were found to be feverish. Only one tested positive for drugs.

Mr Narongsak said the raid was a response to the government's executive decree against crowds gathering, and imposition of a night curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus disease.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Virus world update

Daily death toll from coronavirus declines in some global hotspots, but Japan set for emergency as global cases near 1.3 million, deaths top 69,000.

13:26
Thailand

Gamblers rounded up in Lampang

LAMPANG: Twenty-three people were caught for gambling at a coffee shop in Muang district on Saturday evening.

13:17
World

Monster storm strengthens in Pacific, lashing Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Vanuatu: A deadly Pacific cyclone intensified as it hit Vanuatu on Monday, threatening a natural disaster that experts fear will undermine the impoverished Pacific nation's battle to remain coronavirus-free.

11:45