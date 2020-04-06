Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
All Korat hotels ordered to close
Thailand
General

All Korat hotels ordered to close

published : 6 Apr 2020 at 15:50

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: All hotels in this province have been ordered to shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, effective from Monday until further notice.

The shutdown order, signed by governor Wichian Channothai, chairman of the provincial communicable diseases committee, applies to premises registered under the Hotel Act of 2004.

Guests who checked in before the order was issued can stay. When they have all checked out the hotels must close. Hotels cannot accept new guests.

The hotels are required to report to district health officials the number guests staying there, and their names and the dates they are expected to check out. Any guests suspected to be infected with the virus must be reported for quarantine.

The governor earlier issued several orders closing down places deemed at-risk, including entertainment venues, service outlets, department stores and many natural attractions.

A village in tambon Tha Ang of Chok Chai district was also ordered locked down.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Covid-19 response centre reported on Monday the total number of confirmed infections in the province stood at 16.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, a Health Ministry official said.

16:43
Thailand

'Please cooperate'

There will be no 24-hour curfew if people comply with the current 10pm-4am ban on leaving their homes and the rate of coronavirus infections drops, the head of the government's Covid-19 response centre says.

16:41
Thailand

All Korat hotels ordered to close

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: All hotels in this province have been ordered to shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, effective from Monday until further notice.

15:50