Phuket: 3 new cases, 1 death

Phuket's Patong area where many entertainment venues were frequented by many of those who have been infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A foreign man has died and three foreign women were found to be infected with Covid-19, raising the number of confirmed cases in the province to 126, the provincial communicable disease committee reported on Tuesday.

Of the 126, including the three new cases, 36 have recovered and been discharged, 89 are under treatment - three of them in critical condition - and one died. The dead man was from Hungary.

The three new confirmed cases, the 124th to 126th, are two Russian woman, aged 23 and 28 years, and a woman from Kazakhstan aged 26.

The three women were frequent visitors to entertainment venues in Soi Bangla in Patong area of Kathu district for over one month and had been in close contact with other foreign tourists. They stayed in the same apartment in Patong area.

The women had not shown any symptoms of the virus, and were in an at-risk group brought in for testing.

These three new cases indicate that at-risk people have the potential to spread the virus although they are without any symptoms, the committee reported.

Therefore, social distancing is necessary. People should skip non-essential activities, avoid going to a crowded area, always wear a face mask and frequently wash their hands, it said.



