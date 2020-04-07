Section
Storms damage hundreds of houses
Thailand
General

published : 7 Apr 2020 at 15:25

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Officials inspect a house left without a roof on Tuesday, after summer storms pounded many villages in Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on April 5-6. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fierce summer storms have damaged more than 200 houses in Chok Chai district over the past two days.

Chok Chai district chief Thongchai Olarnpattanachai on Tuesday led officials to survey the damage in the district. He reported that many villages at two tambons had been hard-hit, with 219 houses damaged.

In tambon Tha Jalung, a total of 128 houses were damaged, with roofs blown away. In tambon Lalommai Pattana, 91 houses were damaged.  It was the third time tambon Lalomai Pattana has been hit by a summer storm this season.  

Mr Thongchai ordered the tambon administration organisations to compile a summary of the damage so state assistance could be provided to the affected households.

Workers begin repairs to a house that lost its roof when summer storms lashed Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on April 5-6  -- causing major damage to 219 homes. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

