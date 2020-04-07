Hotels ordered to close in Surat Thani

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto.

SURAT THANI: Provincial authorities on Tuesday resolved to close all hotels in this southern province from Wednesday until April 30, to help stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This includes the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

The decision was made at a meeting of Surat Thani's Covid-19 response committee, chaired by provincial governor Wichawut Jinto.

Mr Wichawut said the closure order covered hotels of all types as well as buildings operating like hotels. It spared hotels designated as quarantine facilities and field hospitals.

Hoteliers were allowed to let existing guests stay until their checkout time. They must not accept new guests during the closure period. They would have top provide lists of guests so that local district officials could screen them for Covid-19 risk. All guests would be in quarantine, Mr Wichawut said.

Offenders would be liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or fine up to 40,000 baht under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations imposed to fight Covid-19.

They would also be liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or fine of up to 100,000 baht for violating the communicable diseases law, he said.

Sura Thani has 17 confirmed Covid-19 cases.