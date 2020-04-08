Shutdown extended in Songkhla

Songkhla governor Jaruwat Kliangklao.

SONGKHLA: The communicable disease committee has extended the order temporarily shutting down venues deemed at risk of spreading Covid-19, from April 13 to the end of this month, and prohibited people from certain areas in three districts.

The order, signed by governor Jaruwat Kliangklao, is effective from April 7-31.

Thge initial order issued on March 23 applied to restaurants, department stores except for the supermarkets and food shops for take-out or delivery, marketplaces, beauty shops, barber shops and exhibition centres, closing them from March 25-April 12.

The shutdown has been extended until April 31.

The new order also prohibits people from entering certain areas in Singha Nakhon, Khuan Niang and Bang Klam districts, effective from Tuesday.

In Singha Nakhon district, people are not allowed to enter Muang Ngam, Chan Sawang and Kaew Juladis beaches and public parks in the Singha Nakhon Municipality between 6pm-5am.

In Khuan Niang district, Pak Bang Phumi beach and the beach at Moo 3 in tambon Rattaphum are off-limits around the clock.

In Bang Klam district, people are not allowed to enter Chalerm Phra Kiat (Phru Nang Tung) public park around the clock.

A violation of this order is liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or fine up to 100,000 baht under the Communicable Diseases Act.