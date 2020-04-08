Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shutdown extended in Songkhla
Thailand
General

Shutdown extended in Songkhla

published : 8 Apr 2020 at 10:54

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Songkhla governor Jaruwat Kliangklao.
Songkhla governor Jaruwat Kliangklao.

SONGKHLA: The communicable disease committee has extended the order temporarily shutting down venues deemed at risk of spreading Covid-19, from April 13 to the end of this month, and prohibited people from certain areas in three districts.

The order, signed by governor Jaruwat Kliangklao, is effective  from April 7-31.

Thge initial order issued on March 23 applied to restaurants, department stores except for the supermarkets and food shops for take-out or delivery, marketplaces, beauty shops, barber shops and exhibition centres, closing them from March 25-April 12.

The shutdown has been extended until April 31.

The new order also prohibits people from entering certain areas in Singha Nakhon, Khuan Niang and Bang Klam districts, effective from Tuesday.

In Singha Nakhon district, people are not allowed to enter Muang Ngam, Chan Sawang and Kaew Juladis beaches and public parks in the Singha Nakhon Municipality between 6pm-5am.

In Khuan Niang district, Pak Bang Phumi beach and the beach at Moo 3 in tambon Rattaphum are off-limits around the clock.

In Bang Klam district, people are not allowed to enter Chalerm Phra Kiat (Phru Nang Tung) public park around the clock.

A violation of this order is liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or fine up to 100,000 baht under the Communicable Diseases Act.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Key rate held steady 'to preserve policy room' - meeting minutes

The central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged at a record low at its March 25 meeting to preserve policy room amid heightened uncertainties from the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.

11:24
Thailand

Shutdown extended in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: The communicable disease committee has extended the order temporarily shutting down venues deemed at risk of spreading Covid-19, from April 13 to the end of this month, and prohibited people from certain areas in three districts.

10:54
World

Folk songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

NEW YORK: John Prine, an American folk legend widely considered one of his generation's most influential songwriters, died following complications of coronavirus Tuesday, his publicist said on behalf of his family. He was 73 years old.

09:45