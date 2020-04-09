Police arrest Myanmar duo with B16.5m cash at border

Police in Tak province on Wednesday arrested two Myanmar nationals for trying to smuggle 16.5 million baht in cash into Thailand.

The pair identified as Ded Paioou, 29, and a woman called Namitu, 24, were arrested near Wang Ta Kean in tambon Tha Sai Luad, according to Pol Col Man Menyam, superintendent of Highway Police Division 5.

They were arrested following a tip-off, Pol Col Man said.

The pair were driving a Mazda pick-up truck with Myanmar licence plates and had entered Thailand via the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, he said.

Having passed through the immigration checkpoint, they headed toward Wang Ta Kean, a village about 200 metres from the customs checkpoint, he added.

Police then flagged the car down for a search.

The two suspects had all the required entry documents. However, police discovered 16,500 1,000-baht banknotes in two black plastic bags.

Pol Col Man said the pair claimed they were going to deposit the cash at a Kasikornbank in Mae Sot.

However, they could not provide evidence that they had an account with Kasikornbank.

The pair were charged with trying to bring Thai currency into the country without declaring it to customs.

The Central Investigation Bureau chief ordered police to take the suspects and the confiscated money to Crime Suppression Division 4, which is investigating where the money came from.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office was also asked to press an additional charge of money laundering against them, Pol Col Man said.