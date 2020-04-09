Songkhla extends shutdown order

SONGKHLA: The province's communicable disease committee has extended an order temporarily shutting down venues deemed at risk of spreading Covid-19.

Governor Jaruwat Kliangklao signed the extension order which is effective from April 7-31.

The initial closure order issued on March 23 and effective on March 25 applied to restaurants, department stores, marketplaces, beauty and barber shops, as well as exhibition centres, and was due to expire on April 12.

Supermarkets and food shops were allowed to stay open while restaurants could operate take-out or delivery services.

The new order also prohibits people from entering certain areas in Singha Nakhon, Khuan Niang and Bang Klam districts, effective from Tuesday.

In Singha Nakhon district, people are not allowed to go to Muang Ngam, Chan Sawang and Kaew Juladis beaches and public parks in the Singha Nakhon municipality between 6pm-5am.

In Khuan Niang district, Pak Bang Phumi beach and the beach at Moo 3 in tambon Rattaphum are off-limits.

In Bang Klam district, people are not allowed in Chalerm Phra Kiat (Phru Nang Tung) public park. Violating this order is liable to a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, under the Communicable Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, 14 more Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Phuket, 13 Thais and one Russian woman, raising the total to 140, the provincial communicable disease committee announced yesterday.

Of the 14 new cases, 12 were detected during extensive testing conducted in Patong, where most infections were located.

The Russian, 24, had been on holiday in the Patong area for more than a month. She had visited many entertainment venues in Soi Bangla, according to a health official.

She also stayed in the same apartment as some of the others who have tested positive, in tambon Patong, Kathu district.