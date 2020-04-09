Phuket: 21 new covid cases, total 161

Patong beach in Phuket remains closed. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Phuket province rose to 161 on Thursday. (File photo)

PHUKET: Twenty-one more people, including a six-year-old schoolgirl, have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in Phuket, raising the total in the province to 161.

The Phuket communicable disease committee said on Thursday the 21 new cases, the 141st to 161st, are:

- A Thai man, 23, who was unemployed. He had been in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case, who was patient No.104. He became ill on March 26;

- A 18-year-old Thai woman, a vendor. She had been in close contact and stayed in the same house with a confirmed Covid-19 case, patient No.119, in Bang Thao area. She became ill on April 1;

- A Thai student, 6, who had stayed in the same house as an infected family member, patient No.117, in Bang Thao area;

- A Thai man, 40, a hotel receptionist. He stayed in the same house as patient No.117. He became ill on April 2;

- A Thai woman, 50, a housewife. She had been in close contact with the patient No.119;

- A 35-year-old Thai woma, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla of Patong area. She became ill on March 25 and is No.146;

- A 23-year-old Thai woman who worked at the same place as patient No.146. She became ill on April 7;

- A 32-year-old Thai man, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla. He worked at the same place as patient No.73. He became ill on March 21 and is patient No.148;

- A 39-year-old woman who worked at the same place as patient No.148. She became ill on April 2;

- A 27-year-old hotel receptionist in Patong, who worked at the same place as patients No 113 and No 135. She became ill on March 30;

- A 28-year-old woman who worked at the same entertainment place as patient No.148. She fell sick on March 29;

- A 30-year-old man, who worked at the same place as patient No.148. He became ill on April 6;

- A 44-year-old woman, a masseuse in Patong. She had been in close contact with patient No.131. She fell ill on April 3. She is patient No.153;

- A 30-year-old masseuse who worked at the same place as patient No.153 and had been in close contact with patient No.131;

- A 35-year-old man, who worked at the same entertainment venue as patient No.148;

- A 29-year-old Thai man, who was a designer at a shop in Patong. He became ill on March 30;

- A 40-year-old masseuse who worked at the same place as patient No.131 and had been in close contact with patient No.153;

- A 38-year-old man who worked at the same entertainment venue as patient No.148.

- A 23-year-old hotel cook who had been in close contact and stayed in the same house as Covid-19 patient No.119 in Bang Thao area. He became ill on April 4;

- A 43-year-old woman, a housewife. She frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in close contact with foreign tourists. She became ill on March 28;

- A 30-year-old man who made food for delivery in Bang Thao. He became ill on April 4.