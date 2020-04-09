Hunter arrested, slain game seized

Wasin Kaki, 28, seated, after his arrest by rangers for hunting in Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district of Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A hunter was arrested in a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Sawat district in possession of two dead animals and some wild honey, but three other men fled after allegedly injuring a forestry official with a knife.

A team of rangers spotted four armed men carrying sacks inside Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district on Wednesday evening. They called out for them to stop for a search, but they ran away, said Niphon Chamnonsirisak, director of Forest Conservation Area Zone 4.

As the rangers gave chase, one of the fleeing men allegedly wounded one of them in the right arm with a knife.

Three of the men made good their escape, abandoning some goods as they fled. The fourth man, identified as Wasin Kaki, of Sri Sawat district, was caught.

A sack containing the carcass of serow, weighing about 14kg, dead monitor lizard, about 1kg of wild honey and a knife were seized.

Mr Wasin, a hunter, allegedly identified his three companions as Roeng, who assaulted the ranger, Roon, and Daeng. All were residents of tambon Nong Ped in Sri Sawat district.

Mr Niphon said Mr Wasin and his three accomplices would face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Their offences carry a penalty of 3-15 years in jail and/or fine of 300,000-1.5 million baht.

Other charges relating to illegal hunting carried jail terms of up to 10 years and/or fine of up to one million baht. he said.

The runaway men are themselves now being hunted.