Stranded foreigners receive visa relief

Immigration police elaborate on visa relief for foreigners at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government has relaxed visa rules for foreign visitors and those from neighbouring countries holding a temporary border pass since they are unable to leave the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, foreigners who work or live in the kingdom, will have to report and apply for visa extensions as usual.

The visa relief measures have been published in the Royal Gazette and took effect on Tuesday.

The announcement was signed by by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Foreign tourists unable to leave Thailand due to the virus crisis and whose visas expired after March 26 can stay until April 30 but are required inform authorities where they are staying.

Visitors from neighbouring countries who hold a temporary border pass and are stuck in Thailand following the border closures are allowed to stay in the country until the borders are re-opened.

They are required to leave within seven days of borders reopening.

According to the announcement, foreigners with residency visas who have been out of the country for over a year can return later and still keep their residency rights.

Normally such residents are required to return to the kingdom within a year after leaving, but some are unable to return to Thailand due to the Covid-19 crisis.

After the pandemic subsides, they are required to return as soon as possible as instructed by the Immigration Bureau (IB).

As a result of the visa relief measures, foreign visitors are not required to report to authorities and their visas will be automatically extended to April 30, Pol Maj Gen Surapong Chaijan, deputy commissioner of the IB, said on Thursday.