Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Stranded foreigners receive visa relief
Thailand
General

Stranded foreigners receive visa relief

published : 10 Apr 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Immigration police elaborate on visa relief for foreigners at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Immigration police elaborate on visa relief for foreigners at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government has relaxed visa rules for foreign visitors and those from neighbouring countries holding a temporary border pass since they are unable to leave the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, foreigners who work or live in the kingdom, will have to report and apply for visa extensions as usual.

The visa relief measures have been published in the Royal Gazette and took effect on Tuesday.

The announcement was signed by by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Foreign tourists unable to leave Thailand due to the virus crisis and whose visas expired after March 26 can stay until April 30 but are required inform authorities where they are staying.

Visitors from neighbouring countries who hold a temporary border pass and are stuck in Thailand following the border closures are allowed to stay in the country until the borders are re-opened.

They are required to leave within seven days of borders reopening.

According to the announcement, foreigners with residency visas who have been out of the country for over a year can return later and still keep their residency rights.

Normally such residents are required to return to the kingdom within a year after leaving, but some are unable to return to Thailand due to the Covid-19 crisis.

After the pandemic subsides, they are required to return as soon as possible as instructed by the Immigration Bureau (IB).

As a result of the visa relief measures, foreign visitors are not required to report to authorities and their visas will be automatically extended to April 30, Pol Maj Gen Surapong Chaijan, deputy commissioner of the IB, said on Thursday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Handouts for farmers

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday met to hash out details of a planned cash handout for almost nine million farmers to inject liquidity into the economy.

06:42
Thailand

Hunting mask suspects

Police are looking for more suspects involved in a network affiliated with hoarding and over-charging of face masks following a crackdown on Wednesday.

06:00
Thailand

Booze ban

City Hall has banned the sale of alcohol in the capital for 10 days starting on Friday in the latest bid to prevent social gatherings that could spread Covid-19.

05:00