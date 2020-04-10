Phuket has highest rate of infection

Phuket reported nine new Covid-19 infection cases on Friday, raising the total to 170. Health officials said the island province has the highest rate of virus infection in the country - 38.95 per 100,000 people. (File photo)

PHUKET: Another nine Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Phuket, all Thais, raising the total to 170, the provincial emergency committee announced on Friday.

Health officials said the island province has the highest rate of infection with a ratio of 38.95 per 100,000 people.

Of the nine new cases, four were detected during the extensive testing being done by local health officials.

The new cases, all Thai nationals, are:

- A woman, 56, a food vendor in Patong area. She had been in contact with two confirmed Covid-19 patients and became sick on March 29;

- A 30-year-old surgical nurse at a local hospital. She became sick on April 4;

- A 3-year-old boy, the son of an infected patient;

- A 60-year-old man who sold food in front of a local mosque;

- A 60-year-old woman, a food vendor;

- A 37-year-old woman, a hotel waitress;

- A 29-year-old woman, a waitress in Patong area;

- A 45-year-old woman, a hotel receptionist;

- A 21-year-old woman, a counter clerk at a tour agency.

The provincial panel said a total of 2,059 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 1,898 testing negative, 42 awaiting lab results and the others being treated in hospitals.