Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Recovered patients to donate blood plasma
Thailand
General

Recovered patients to donate blood plasma

published : 10 Apr 2020 at 15:38

writer: Sunthorn Kongwarakom

Dr Chaiwat Thongmai, chief of the Phetchabun provincial public health office, says two Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered have offered to donate their blood plasma for experimental use in treating other patients. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)
Dr Chaiwat Thongmai, chief of the Phetchabun provincial public health office, says two Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered have offered to donate their blood plasma for experimental use in treating other patients. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)

PHETCHABUN: Two women who had coronavirus disease and have fully recovered have offered to donate blood plasma to help other patients, the provincial public health chief said on Friday.

The two patients were advised to take a rest for the time being, to recover their strength,  Dr Chaiwat Thongmai said. 

They were expected to be ready to donate their blood plasma to Phetchaburi Hospital next week,

Their donations would be handed over to the Thai Red Cross Society, he said.

A source said the recovered patients had been discharged from Phetchabun Hospital and were resting at their respective homes in Muang and Sri Thep districts

They were told to quarantine themselves to ensure they remain free of the virus.

Blood transfusion studies by teams in China report striking improvements in ill coronavirus patients treated with infusions of blood plasma from recovered patients. 

Thai researchers are seeking blood plasma from former patients and hope for similar results. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Recovered patients to donate blood plasma

PHETCHABUN: Two women who had coronavirus disease and have fully recovered have offered to donate blood plasma to help other patients, the provincial public health chief said on Friday.

15:38
Thailand

Rooms available

About 130 hotels with 16,000 rooms offer to serve as quarantine centres for people returning to Thailand from abroad, for a payment - well in excess of the estimated 6,000 rooms needed.

15:13
Thailand

Phuket: 170 cases

Another nine Covid-19 cases confirmed in Phuket province, which now has the highest per capita rate of infection, accordng to health officials.

13:22