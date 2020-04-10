Section
No extension of curfew hours despite many violations
Thailand
General

published : 10 Apr 2020 at 17:35

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A deserted road near the Grand Palace late at night in Bangkok. The government says it has no plan to extend curfew hours. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
The curfew will not be extended beyond current hours even though people continue to defy the edict, introduced to control the spread of Covid-19 disease, Defence Forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri said on Friday.

Although the traditional Thai New Year period, Songkran, falls next week, the government did not plan to expand the curfew, presently set from 10pm to 4am, he said.

Gen Pornpipat is in charge of security measures to curb the spead of the coronavirus disease. 

He warned that people must comply with the curfew, and the ban on crowd gatherings, to help contain the disease.

"More people are defying the measures under the emergency situation decree. I stress that authorities are strictly imposing the law," Gen Pornpipat said.

Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that on Thursday night 1,152 people were caught breaking the curfew, and 94 people breaching the crowd gathering ban.

When the curfew started on Friday last week, 177 people breached it. The numbers climbed on followng days  to 544, 919, 1,217, 1,084, 1,221 and then 1,152 on Thursday night, he said.

