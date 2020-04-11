Phuket: Two more infections, total 172

Shops and entertainment venues in Patong area remain shut following the outbreak of that Covid-19 disease. Authorities on Saturday report two more cases in this island resort province, raising the total to 172. (File photo)

PHUKET: Two more coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the island province, both Thais, raising the total to 172.

Of the total cases, 56 were discharged. Of the remaining 115 who remain hospitalised, all except three were in a satisfactory condition, the provincial emergency response panel reported on Saturday.

One case was dropped. A Hungarian man was injured in a motorcycle crash. He was taken to the hospital with a fever and tested positive for Covid-19. He later died of the injuries and lung infection.

One of the two new cases on Friday was a 64-year-old housewife who lived in the Hat Surin beach area. With no known history of being in contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients, she fell ill on April 2.

The other new case was a 36-year-old woman, who sold Isan food in Patong area. She had been in close contact with existing patients.

The provincial panel said 2,167 people had been tested from January to Friday. Of the total, 1,983 tested negative while 184 remained hospitalised.

Phuket is the first province that adopts the active case finding (ACF) method in which authorities screen all people in risk areas or groups even though they show no symptoms. The resort island this week replaced Nonthaburi as the second province with the most cases after Bangkok (1,286 as of Friday)).

It found 35 new cases using the method after screening 1,921 people during April 2-6. Another 1,394 people were screened during April 7-10 but the results had not yet been known.