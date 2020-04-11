Two more deaths, 45 new cases, total 2,518

Product presenters hand out alcohol gel to vendors at the Yingcharoen market in Bang Khen district of Bangkok on Saturday as part of a campaign to urge people to wash their hands and practise physical distancing to protect themselves from the Covid-19 disease. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Nine people in state quarantine, including Thais returned from abroad, are among the 45 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,518 and fatalities to 35

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Saturday that two patients died and 45 new infections, including nine people in state quarantine, were found on Friday. This brought cumulative cases in 68 provinces to 2,518.

One of the deaths was a 36-year-old obese Thai, who worked at a pawn shop and lived with his mother and younger sister. He became sick with a high fever and a cough. He sought treatment at a private hospital and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 2. On April 9, he was exhausted, had difficulty breathing and had to be put on a ventilator. He later died.

The second death was a 65-year-old Thai man who worked as a cleaner in Bangkok. He went to Phayao province on March 16. Eight days later, he developed a high fever and a cough. He sought treatment at a hospital in the northern province and tested positive. On March 28, he had to be placed on a ventilator. He later became unconscious and died.

"The number of new infections is not alarming but we have seen a lower figure of 38 cases," Dr Taweesin said, referring to an increase recorded a few days earlier.

Among the 45 new cases, many were people who had been in close contact with previous confirmed Covid-19 patients in Bangkok, Pattani and Phuket, he said.

"There are also Thai returnees from abroad and those who are in state quarantine. That’s why the CCSA has to focus on Thais who returned home from abroad. They must be given special care," he added.

Statistics for the period from April 4-10 showed that of the 495 new cases, 144, or 29%, were people who had been in close contact with existing patients, according to the Disease Control Department.

Of this group, 56% contracted the disease from family members, especially spouses, followed by 23% from workplaces, 18% from social gatherings, and 3% from other sources.