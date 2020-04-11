Free treatment for all Thai virus patients

All hospitals must treat Covid-19 cases, to be repaid by three funds later

A woman is swabbed during a demonstration of mobile units prepared by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for quick coronavirus screening in the capital on Thursday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

All Thai coronavirus patients will be treated for free at all hospitals in Thailand, with the costs paid by three healthcare funds, effective retroactively from March 5.

Under a Public Health Ministry announcement, all hospitals, public and private, must do their best to treat Covid-19 patients without delay until they are out of immediate danger or transferred to other hospitals based on his rights. They may not charge the patients but can bill the National Health Security Office (NHSO) later.

A patient will have the pay medical bills only when he chooses not to be treated at the hospital he is entitled to.

Arkhom Praditsuwan, deputy deirector-general of the Health Service Support Department, said it took the NHSO no more than 45 days to check the bills and inform three funds to repay hospitals.

All Thais are covered by one of the three health funds. Employees in the private sector are covered by the Social Security Fund. State officials are covered by the welfare for government officials. The rest are covered by the universal healthcare care scheme managed by the NHSO.

The funds will repay hospitals within 15 days after receiving the documents from the NHSO, Dr Arkhom said.