Returnees from Russia put in quarantine

A group of 31 Thai returnees walk into the Ambassador Hotel on Sukhumvit Road to put themselves into quarantine for 14 days after returning from Russia. (Defence Ministry photo)

Three returnees from Russia who displayed symptoms of Covid-19 have entered treatment at a hospital while 31 others who accompanied them have been placed in 14-day quarantine at the Ambassador Hotel in the Sukhumvit area.

The returnees had arrived from Russia at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. A source said three of the passengers showed signs of fever and were taken to hospital for testing while others who were on the flight would also be isolated for 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus and to prevent transmission.

The group was brought to the hotel in two special buses.

Meanwhile, the first batch of exchange Thai students under the AFS programme is expected to arrive in Thailand this Thursday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said the Thai army and government plan to bring back the AFS exchange students from the United States when the ban on air traffic ends.

He said another option was to have the students board a US military aircraft which is scheduled to fly to Thailand to pick up its soldiers after completing their Hanuman Guardian 2020 training.

A source said the army has already confirmed their plan that the students will board a Delta Airlines flight.

It said a total of 152 students are expected to land at U-Tapao Airport in Chon Buri.

No further details were available, but sources said these students will also be placed in 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Pattaya.

Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, deputy army chief and representative of the Covid-19 protection centre, said army chiefs and directors of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) have ordered the local authorities to prepare quarantine space in all provinces nationwide, especially in the border regions.