2nd confirmed Covid-19 case in Nakhon Phanom

NAKHON PHANOM: A 34-year-old woman who had worked at an entertainment venue in Phuket was found to have been infected with the Covid-19, making her the second confirmed coronavirus case in this northeastern border province, the public health office of Si Songkhram district revealed on Sunday.

The woman drove alone in her car from Phuket and arrived at Ban Don Thon, her home village in tambon Ban Euang, Si Songkhram district on April 7.

She fell sick on April 10, losing the ability to taste food. She went to Si Songkhram Hospital to seek treatment. The doctors there took some samples from her and sent them to the 8th medical science centre in Udon Thani for testing. She was confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The woman was admitted to Nakhon Phanom Hospital for treatment.

Since she had been in self-isolation before becoming unwell, only three people had been in close contact with her. They have been put in quarantine.

The first Covid-19 case in this province was a 63-year-old woman who returned from work in Bangkok. She has recovered, but is still resting in Nakhon Phanom Hospital pending a full recovery.



