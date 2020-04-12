Summer storms lash parts of Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN: Several districts of this northeastern province were hit by summer storms which caused extensive damage to temples, school buildings, houses and public utilities on Saturday night.

Adjoining areas of Non Sila, Chonnabot and Waeng Yai districts were particularly hard-hit.

In Non Sila district, school buildings and the meeting hall of Non Sila Withayakhom School were heavily damaged. Also hit were 51 houses, 13 animal pens, five warehouses for storing animal feed and agricultural equipment, one temple and a garage.

Ratmanee Muenkaew, a teacher at Non Sila Withayakhom School, posted on her Facebook page images of the damage made to the school, connecting roads and power transmission cables.

Somsak Jangtrakul, the Khon Kaen governor, said he had been alerted to the storm damage. He had instructed officials concerned to examine the affected buildings so that assistance and relief operations could be carried out.