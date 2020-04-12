Summer storms lashes parts of Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN: Several districts of this northeastern province were hit by summer storms which caused extensive damage to temples, school buildings, houses and public utilities on Saturday night.

Hard hit were adjoining areas of Non Sila, Chonnabot and Waeng Yai districts.

In Non Sila district, school buildings and the meeting hall of Non Sila Withayakhom School were heavily damaged. So were 51 houses, 13 animal pens, five warehouses for storing animal feed and agricultural equipment, one temple and a garage.

Ratmanee Muenkaew, a teacher of Non Sila Withayakhom School, posted on her Facebook page the damage made to the school, connecting roads and power transmission cables.

Somsak Jangtrakul, the Khon Kaen governor, said he had been reported of the natural disaster. He had instructed officials concerned to examine the damage so that assistance and relief operations could be carried out.