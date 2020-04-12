4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket

PHUKET: Four more people were found to be infected with Covid-19, bringing up the number of confirmed cases in this province to 176, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Sunday.

The four -- the 173rd to 176th cases in the province -- are:

- A 20-year-old Thai girl student who studied in Bangkok. She had been in close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case in Bangkok. She had not developed any symptoms, but was found to have been infected during extensive testing of people in high risk groups by health officials.

- A Thai man, 68, the owner of an aluminium business in Bang Thao area. He had been in close contact with the 94th case. He fell sick on March 19.

- A Thai woman, 40, who worked at an entertainment venue in Patong area, Kathu district. She lived in Patong area and had close contact with the 164th case. She fell sick on April 4.

- A Thai man, 55, a public transport driver. He had close contact with the 123rd confirmed infection. They lived in the same house in tambon Wichit in Muang district.

Extensive testing is being conducted, with a focus on people in close contact with previously-confirmed cases and those who worked at entertainment places in Phuket where the number of cases is high.

The country as a whole reported 33 new cases on Sunday.